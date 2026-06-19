David hat-trick as Canada crush nine-man Qatar 6-0 to earn first World Cup finals win

KONE INJURED

Kone sustained his injury following a tackle by Assim Madibo and was carried off on a stretcher, but the 24-year-old was later seen sitting up and waving to the crowd, his left leg in a large inflatable protective boot.

Tempers and emotions spilled over following the incident and Madibo was shown a red card to reduce Qatar to nine men.

Substitute Nathan Saliba, who replaced Kone, added the fourth by whipping in a free kick before running to the sideline and holding up Kone's shirt in tribute to him.

Things went from bad to worse for Qatar as midfielder Mohammad Mannai turned the ball into his own net before David completed his hat-trick in stoppage time to compound a miserable night for the visitors.

There was plenty of bite to the contest, and Marsch turned that intensity into celebration at full-time, facing the stands and pumping his fists in front of a partisan crowd in a country better known for its ice hockey passion.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was also in attendance to support his team.

"We wanted to play the kind of football that would electrify the crowd. We wanted to showcase the kind of talent, the mentality that we have," Marsch said. "There is going to be 40 million Canadians who claim they were in the stadium today. But these 55,000 were lucky.

"Ismael will be fine. We will get him good doctors - we'll get him back. Obviously, our heart is with him, but that kid has got a big future and he's a big part of everything we do," Marsch said of Kone.

Qatar next face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle, with coach Julen Lopetegui insisting his side will regroup.

"We have two red cards, so those players are out for the next match," Lopetegui said.

"There is a big difference between the teams, and the next match will be more difficult. But we are not here because someone gave us a place. We are here because we earned it, and we will play and fight until the end."