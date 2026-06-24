England held to 0-0 draw by stubborn Ghana at World Cup
The result left both sides well placed to move into the next phase, but was a disappointment for England after their opening 4-2 win over Croatia.
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts: England failed to break down a resolute Ghana side and had to settle for a 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group L match on Tuesday (Jun 23), a result which left both sides well placed to move into the next phase but was a disappointment for Thomas Tuchel's side after their opening 4-2 win over Croatia.
Ghana, who pulled off a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening match, made their intentions clear right from the kick-off as they lined up to blunt England's attacking style.
Under a constant drizzle, the Three Lions had almost 80 per cent of possession in the first half but were limited to half-chances as Ghana players swarmed around England captain Harry Kane and anyone else on the few occasions they got into dangerous positions.
The opening 45 minutes were the first in any game at this World Cup in which neither side had a shot on target.
Tuchel had said he expected Ghana to be well drilled by Carlos Queiroz, at his fifth World Cup as a coach and who has first-hand experience of English football from his two spells as assistant manager at Manchester United.
DEEP DEEP DEEP
England assistant coach Anthony Barry said at half-time that Ghana were defending "deep, deep, deep, probably deeper than we expected" and England needed to be patient.
Tuchel sought to break the deadlock by introducing Bukayo Saka and Nico O'Reilly in the 65th minute, followed by Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze less than 10 minutes later and finally throwing on Marcus Rashford.
Ghana, who scored in the dying seconds against Panama, threatened to hit England on the break through the pace of Antoine Semenyo and substitute Prince Kwabena Adu.
But it was England who spurned the best chance of the game in the 86th minute when O'Reilly headed against the bar and Kane blasted the rebound over.
England piled on the pressure in the final minutes, but Ghana dug in for the draw.
Croatia and Panama, both on zero points, meet later on Tuesday.
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