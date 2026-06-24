England held to 0-0 draw by stubborn Ghana at World Cup

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts: England failed to break down a resolute Ghana side and had to settle for a 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group L match on Tuesday (Jun 23), a result which left both sides well placed to move into the next phase but was a disappointment for Thomas Tuchel's side after their opening 4-2 win over Croatia.

Ghana, who pulled off a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening match, made their intentions clear right from the kick-off as they lined up to blunt England's attacking style.

Under a constant drizzle, the Three Lions had almost 80 per cent of possession in the first half but were limited to half-chances as Ghana players swarmed around England captain Harry Kane and anyone else on the few occasions they got into dangerous positions.

The opening 45 minutes were the first in any game at this World Cup in which neither side had a shot on target.

Tuchel had said he expected Ghana to be well drilled by Carlos Queiroz, at his fifth World Cup as a coach and who has first-hand experience of English football from his two spells as assistant manager at Manchester United.