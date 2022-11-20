Container cabins in the desert: Fans check into village as World Cup kick-off nears

DOHA: Like a mirage in the desert, a multicoloured grid of repurposed shipping containers appear in the distance.

Row after row after row, they sit in a vast expanse of space. Neatly arranged in numerical and alphabetical order, messages such as "Welcome" and "Play" in both English and Arabic are plastered on the front of some.

This is the World Cup's Fan Village Cabins Free Zone - the accommodation for some fans attending football's biggest tournament.