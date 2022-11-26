Doha Diary: Travel comes easy at compact Qatar World Cup, but dose of patience necessary

DOHA: On a driverless train in Qatar, an animated conversation about Iranian politics breaks out.

A Team Melli fan and an England supporter are deep in discussion, before another Iranian across the aisle interjects in disagreement.

All this, as air horns from another carriage assault commuters' ears.

Welcome to the Doha metro, a public railway network which fans at the World Cup use to get from stadium to stadium.

Train seats are plush, the journey is smooth and the experience usually a pleasant one.

COMPACT WORLD CUP

Unlike previous World Cup host nations such as Russia and Brazil, the size of Qatar - the smallest country to host football's biggest tournament - means that this edition is an unprecedentedly compact one.