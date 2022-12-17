France sweat on player fitness after virus outbreak ahead of World Cup final

DOHA: France coach Didier Deschamps was sweating on the fitness of several key players on Saturday (Dec 17) as his team battled a mystery virus on the eve of the World Cup final against Argentina.

With little more than 24 hours to go before the world champions face Lionel Messi and Argentina at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Sunday, France have been left reeling by a viral outbreak that is believed to have affected five players so far.

Central defenders Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate, and winger Kingsley Coman were the latest players to be laid low by the illness, forced to miss a training session on Friday.

That came two days after Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano were ruled out of Wednesday's semi-final victory over Morocco.

Players, staff and other sources close to the French squad have spoken of a range of symptoms affecting the team in recent days including fever, stomach pain and headaches.

Both Deschamps and France captain Hugo Lloris said Saturday they had no further medical updates as they appeared at a pre-match press conference just after 11.30am local time.

"I left quite early this morning from the camp - they were all still asleep," Deschamps said. "I haven't had any recent updates.

"We are trying to take as many precautions as possible, to adapt as necessary and get on with it. Obviously, it would be better if this wasn't happening but we are handling it as well as possible with our medical staff."