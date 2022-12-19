Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup

A Kylian Mbappe hat-trick was not enough for France as Lionel Messi led Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy after his side's 2022 FIFA World Cup final victory over France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Franck Fife)

19 Dec 2022 12:01AM (Updated: 19 Dec 2022 02:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LUSAIL, Qatar: Argentina won their third World Cup in extraordinary style on Sunday (Dec 18), beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw that featured a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe as the holders recovered from 2-0 down after 80 minutes.

It was an incredible night of drama and fluctuating fortunes, delivering one of the all-time great finals to cap a wonderful tournament.

Argentina had looked to be cruising to a one-sided victory after Messi's penalty and a brilliant goal by Angel Di Maria in the first half put them in total control, but Mbappe converted an 80th-minute penalty and volleyed in an equaliser a minute later to take the game to extra time.

Messi put Argentina ahead again, but Mbappe levelled with another penalty, becoming the second man to score a World Cup final hat-trick after Geoff Hurst for England in 1966.

That took the game to a shootout where Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Gonzalo Montiel to chance to win it, which he gleefully took.

It meant that after his record 26th World Cup match, at the fifth and final time of asking, the 35-year-old Messi finally claimed the trophy that he and his nation demanded, lifting him up alongside Diego Maradona after the country's first football god carried them to their emotional second triumph in 1986 following their first in 1978.

Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring Argentina's second goal against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Adrian Dennis)
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko)
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates his side's third goal against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: AP/Christophe Ena)

NEAT TURN

It had all looked to be going so smoothly earlier.

Di Maria, with just a few minutes under his belt since the group stage, looked dangerous from the start and when he left Ousmane Dembele flailing with a neat turn, the flummoxed Frenchman clumsily tripped him from behind after 23 minutes.

Messi took the resulting penalty, calmly steering the ball low beyond Hugo Lloris, and then Di Maria took centre stage again after 36 minutes when he finished off one of the best goals to grace a final.

Nahuel Molina cushioned a first-time clearance to Alexis Mac Allister, who instantly played the ball to Messi.

The captain changed the direction of attack with a great turn and layoff on halfway, Julian Alvarez clipped it back to Mac Allister, who advanced and slid the ball perfectly across the field for Di Maria to take in his stride and slot home.

France had barely had a kick, and coach Didier Deschamps took decisive action, hauling off Oliver Giroud and Dembele and throwing on Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani after 41 minutes.

It made little impact until they were given a lifeline in the 80th minute when Nicolas Otamendi tripped Kolo Muani, and Mbappe, previously anonymous, expertly converted the penalty.

A minute later, he swept in a brilliant equalising volley after combining cleverly with Thuram, stunning the massed Argentine fans watching their team concede two quick-fire goals for the third time in the tournament.

Argentina regained the lead after a counterattack when the tireless Lautaro Martinez smashed a shot at Hugo Lloris and Messi pounced on the rebound, technology confirming that the ball had crossed the line.

The drama was not over, however, as Mbappe hammered a shot against the arm of Montiel to produce another penalty in the 117th minute, which he calmly dispatched.

Related:

Catch free highlights and moments from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup.
Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

football World Cup 2022 France Argentina

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.