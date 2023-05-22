Logo
Sport

World Cup final referee Marciniak to officiate Champions League final

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Referee Szymon Marciniak reacts REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

22 May 2023 10:12PM
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, who officiated the World Cup final in December, will take charge of next month's Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, UEFA said on Monday.

Marciniak, 42, became the first Polish referee to officiate a World Cup final when he took charge of Argentina's penalty shootout victory over France in Doha and was praised for his handling of the contest.

The Champions League final, which will be held in Istanbul on June 10th, will have the same team of on-field officials as the World Cup final, with Marciniak once again being assisted by compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

Marciniak has refereed eight Champions League matches this season, including City's 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the semi-final second leg and Inter's goalless draw at Porto in the last 16.

He will take charge of his first Champions League final, having served as fourth official in the 2018 edition when Real beat Liverpool.

Source: Reuters

