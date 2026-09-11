World Cup final tug-of-war escalates as Morocco PM rebukes FA head, Spain stakes claim

RABAT, Sept 11 : The battle over who will host the 2030 World Cup final intensified on Friday after Morocco's prime minister told his country's football federation head to stop making promises before the Spanish FA chief insisted it should be held in Spain.

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch took aim at Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) President Fouzi Lekjaa, who boldly declared at a political party event that Casablanca would have the 'honour' of hosting the final.

World soccer's governing body FIFA has not yet announced which of the three co-hosts - Spain, Portugal or Morocco - will host the final in 2030, with a spokesperson saying a decision would be made in due course.

"Do not offer to host the big final game in Morocco while we still have not discussed the matter with our allies, Spain and Portugal. There should be some respect, brothers," Akhannouch said at a rally ahead of elections later this month.

"Stop using electoral promises to pull the rug out from under us. These are huge matters. Deciding where the final will be held is a major issue."

The RMFF did not respond to a request for comment on Lekjaa's remarks.

SPAIN WANT WORLD CUP FINAL

Spanish football federation (RFEF) head Rafael Louzan dismissed Lekjaa's promise as nothing more than election sloganeering before propping up Spain as potential hosts since they are the defending world champions.

"Even though no decision has been taken (by FIFA), I believe Spain is the place because it cannot be any other way. As you know, we are currently world champions," Louzan told Cadena SER radio.

"I believe Spain's organisational capacity for major events is beyond question and that is why reality dictates that the grand final cannot and must not be held anywhere other than in Spain."

Reuters has contacted the RFEF for comment.

As of May, Morocco's proposed 115,000-seat stadium for the 2030 World Cup was around 30 per cent complete, with officials overseeing the project hoping to complete construction by the end of 2027.

New Jersey was selected to host the 2026 final in July and FIFA did not make the announcement until February 2024.