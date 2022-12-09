World Cup football fever grips cricket-crazy India

NEW DELHI: Football fever has gripped cricket-crazy India, with fans turning out in force at bars and pubs across the country to watch their favourite teams compete in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

India is not taking part in the tournament, but that has not stopped football-mad Indians from cheering the other national teams on.

Football enthusiasts are a small but passionate community in a country where the game of cricket is often called a religion. In the past few years, the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga have risen in popularity in India, according to observers.

FOOTBALL FRENZY ON FULL DISPLAY

And the football frenzy has been on full display as the World Cup progresses. At some nightspots across India, for instance, fans usually show up in the jerseys of the teams they are rooting for.