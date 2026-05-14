Study warns of dangerous heat at 2026 World Cup as climate risks grow

LONDON: Football's global players' union renewed concerns on Thursday (May 14) about heat at the 2026 World Cup after scientists warned the likelihood of dangerous temperatures for players and fans has sharply increased.

An analysis by climate research group World Weather Attribution found that roughly a quarter of the 104 matches at the expanded tournament across the United States, Mexico and Canada are likely to be played in conditions exceeding safety limits recommended by FIFPRO, almost twice the risk seen at the 1994 World Cup in the US.

Around five matches could take place in conditions considered unsafe, where postponement would be advised, the researchers said.

Scientists assessed the risk using kickoff times and the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) index, which measures how effectively the body can cool itself.

"The calculations to estimate the likelihood of 2026 FIFA World Cup games being played in high WBGT conditions are in line with FIFPRO's calculations published in 2023," said FIFPRO's medical director, Vincent Gouttebarge.

"These estimations justify the need for - and implementation of - a series of mitigation strategies with a view to better protecting players' health and performance when they are exposed to hot conditions."

FIFPRO recommends cooling measures when WBGT rises above 26°C and says matches should be postponed if it exceeds 28°C, which is equivalent to roughly 38°C in dry heat or 30°C in high humidity.

FIFA told Reuters that it has carried out heat-risk planning, with measures including three-minute hydration breaks in each half of games, cooling infrastructure for fans and players, adapted work-rest cycles, and enhanced medical readiness that scale according to real-time conditions.

"FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of players, referees, fans, volunteers and staff," the global governing body said in a statement.