Missed opportunities: How Asian Football Confederation teams fared in the World Cup group phase

SOUTH KOREA (GROUP A)

Placed in Group A with Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Africa, hopes were high for South Korea to progress to the knockouts.

It started so well for the Taegeuk Warriors after an impressive come-from-behind win in their opening match against the Czech Republic.

Although they only won by a single goal (2-1), their attacking play impressed.

But things started to unravel after a stodgy performance against Mexico, where a mistake by goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu handed the co-hosts a 1-0 victory.

Needing just a draw against South Africa in their final group game to progress, Hong Myung-bo's men played poorly and were duly punished. They lost 1-0.

While there was a chance for South Korea to qualify as one of the top eight third-placed teams, other results did not go in their favour, and they were eliminated.

The writing is on the wall for Hong, who was a controversial appointment to begin with. He made several questionable decisions, including playing talisman Son Heung-min as a number 9 rather than on the wing for the first two matches, before dropping him to the bench against South Africa.