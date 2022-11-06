Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

World Cup hopeful Moukoko dazzles as Dortmund beat Bochum 3-0
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

World Cup hopeful Moukoko dazzles as Dortmund beat Bochum 3-0

World Cup hopeful Moukoko dazzles as Dortmund beat Bochum 3-0
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Bochum - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 5, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko scores their first goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
World Cup hopeful Moukoko dazzles as Dortmund beat Bochum 3-0
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Bochum - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 5, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna celebrates scoring their second goal with Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
World Cup hopeful Moukoko dazzles as Dortmund beat Bochum 3-0
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Bochum - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 5, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
06 Nov 2022 12:37AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2022 12:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DORTMUND, Germany : World Cup hopeful Youssoufa Moukoko scored twice as Borussia Dortmund cruised past local Ruhr rivals VfL Bochum 3-0 on Saturday to take over third spot in the Bundesliga.

The 17-year-old Moukoko could not have delivered a better pitch ahead of Germany coach Hansi Flick's squad announcement next week, confirming his outstanding form when he rifled in from 18 metres to give Dortmund the lead in the eighth minute.

Moukoko, who became the youngest player to reach 10 career goals in the Bundesliga, added another on the stroke of halftime, after Gio Reyna had made it 2-0.

He audaciously lobbed the ball over out-of-position keeper Manuel Riemann for his sixth league goal of the season.

There was more good news for Dortmund early in the second half when captain Marco Reus made his comeback from injury, just in time for the World Cup squad announcement.

Dortmund, whose Suedtribune fans unfurled giant banners reading 'Boycott Qatar 2022' and 'Switch off Qatar2022' over the Gulf state's human rights record ahead of the World Cup start on Nov. 20, are on 25 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.