World Cup hosts France name final 33-man squad
World Cup hosts France name final 33-man squad

World Cup hosts France name final 33-man squad

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v France - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 11, 2022 France's Melvyn Jaminet scores a penalty REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/File Photo

21 Aug 2023 07:53PM
PARIS : Melvyn Jaminet’s 19-point haul for France at the weekend helped the injury-plagued fullback to secure a berth in the host nation’s 33-man squad for next month’s World Cup.

Coach Fabien Galthie also included exciting 20-year-old wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey and newly capped loose forward Paul Boudehent when he revealed the squad on French television’s lunch time news on Monday.

He is also gambling on the fitness of prop Cyril Baille, who suffered a calf injury a fortnight ago in the warm-up test win over Scotland at St Etienne, and Anthony Jelonch, who has been working his way back to fitness after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament of his knee in the Six Nations against Scotland in February.

France open the World Cup against New Zealand on Sept. 8.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

