Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

World Cup intercontinental playoffs to be single leg games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

World Cup intercontinental playoffs to be single leg games

World Cup intercontinental playoffs to be single leg games

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 2022 World Cup - African Qualifiers Draw - Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Cairo, Egypt - January 21, 2020 General view of the FIFA World Cup Trophy REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

20 Nov 2021 02:49AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 02:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : The intercontinental playoffs to qualify for next year's World Cup finals will be contested as single games rather than the usual two-legged, home and away format, FIFA said on Friday.

The playoffs will feature the highest placed teams not to have automatically qualified from Africa, Asia, South America and the CONCACAF (North and Central America and Caribbean) regions.

Four nations will compete for two spots in the finals which will be held in November 2022 in Qatar.

The playoffs were originally scheduled to take place over two legs in March 2022 but were rescheduled to June 2022 due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the qualifying schedule.

The games will be played at a neutral venue which is yet to be determined by soccer's global governing body.

The draw for the games will take place on Friday, following the draw for the European qualification playoffs.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us