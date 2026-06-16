Iran draw 2-2 with New Zealand in politically charged World Cup clash in LA

LOS ANGELES: Iran twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with New Zealand in an exciting World Cup clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Monday, as protests against Tehran's government and a tentative agreement to end the US-Iran war formed a charged backdrop to the match.

New Zealand took an early lead when Elijah Just volleyed home from inside the box after being set up by Chris Wood.

The goal was celebrated by some fans critical of the Iranian government, many of whom carried Iran's pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag. Some also booed Iran's national anthem before kickoff.

But most of the crowd of more than 70,000 appeared firmly behind Team Melli, chanting "Ir-ran! Ir-ran!" and erupting when Ramin Rezaeian equalised shortly after the half-hour mark.

Rezaeian, one of several Iran players who had not played club football since February after the domestic league was suspended amid US and Israeli airstrikes, reacted quickest to a blocked shot and poked the ball past the advancing goalkeeper.

Wood and Just combined again early in the second half, the New Zealand captain sliding a precise pass into the 26-year-old forward's path before Just hammered home to restore the All Whites' lead.

Iran responded 10 minutes later with a super goal from Mohammad Mohebbi, who headed Rezaeian's perfect cross in off the far post to make it 2-2.