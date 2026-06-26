Ivory Coast advance to World Cup last 32 as Pepe scores twice to send Curacao home

PHILADELPHIA: Nicolas Pepe’s double sealed Ivory Coast’s first trip to the World Cup knockout phase with a 2-0 victory over Curacao on Thursday (Jun 25) to finish second in Group E.

Curacao became the eighth team eliminated from the tournament, a fate that arrived later than many anticipated after the Caribbean country became the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup finals.

Ivory Coast were third in their group in their three previous World Cup appearances from 2006 to 2014 and will face the second-place team in Group I, France or Norway, on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

After failing to score in five World Cup qualifying appearances and not being included in manager Emerse Fae’s recent African Cup of Nations squad, Pepe was not an obvious candidate to play hero.

But he took both goals exceptionally well for his first tallies in a competitive international fixture since October 2024.