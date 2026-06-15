Late Amad strike seals Ivory Coast win over Ecuador

UNBEATEN RUN

Ecuador’s 19-game unbeaten run dating back to September 2024 was brought to an end, but they will consider themselves unfortunate after spurning several opportunities in an entertaining end-to-end game.

"The game slipped away from us," midfielder Moises Caicedo said. "We played well, and they (Ivory Coast) gave it their all too.

"It’s tough to start off on the back foot, but this is just the beginning. We can’t let our spirits drop, and there are two more finals coming up. We’re going to bounce back.

"We’re leaving sad because we couldn’t bring joy to the fans who came out. It felt we were playing in Guayaquil, Quito. But we’ll fight until the end to bring them joy."

This is Ivory Coast's first win at a World Cup in exactly 12 years, since they beat Japan in Brazil in 2014, and they can now be confident of making the knockout phase at the tournament for the first time.