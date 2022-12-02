'Most emotional moment of my life': Joy for Japan fans in Qatar after reaching World Cup knockout stage

DOHA: Japan fan Yuta Kamei was still shaking with excitement when CNA spoke to him minutes after the Samurai Blue's stunning 2-1 victory over Spain on Thursday (Dec 1) that put them in the World Cup knockout stage.

"I had hoped that we could win but ... I knew that Spain was very strong," he said, beaming with pride.

Coming into the game, Luis Enrique's team were top of Group E, unbeaten in their first two games. As per the script, they scored early in the first half, courtesy of Alvaro Morata.

"When Spain scored, I was so sad, and the Spanish (supporter) next to me gave me some snacks," said Mr Kamei.

"In the first half, Spain were very strong with their attacks," added Mr Osamu Kagayama, who watched the game with his wife Shoko at the Khalifa International Stadium.

TEARS IN THE BREAK ROOM

But despite going behind, Japanese fans were hopeful – after all, this was not the first time Japan had fallen behind this World Cup.

Up against four-time world champions Germany in their group opener on Nov 23, Japan came from behind to win 2-1.

Mr Ryoma Yoshii watched the Germany match on a laptop in his office's break room back in Japan. He was in tears after the game, and asked his boss for time off so he could fly to Qatar, he said.

"(He said) the World Cup is once every four years, please enjoy it. Before I left Japan, my co-workers and boss and seniors said: 'Please enjoy, and create a new history for Japanese football'," he said.

Then came a 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica, which plunged Japan's hopes of progressing into uncertainty.

"Somehow, we couldn't demonstrate our actual power," said Mr Yoshii.

"We don't know why we lost to Costa Rica, but players and fans never gave up," added Mr Kamei.