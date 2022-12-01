Japan eye one more giant-killing World Cup act, this time against Spain

Speaking to CNA after a training session on Monday (Nov 29), Japan players acknowledged the pain of the loss on Sunday (Nov 27), but said they have moved on.

"We've got over it ... As a team, we are completely switched on for the next game. The (day after) the (Costa Rica) game was a little bit dark but now we are all set for the new route (to progress)," said goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt, who plays in Belgium for top-tier side Sint-Truiden.

Defender Kou Itakura described the result as a "disappointing" one.

"Of course after the game, we were disappointed with the result but we are already focused on Thursday," said the 25-year-old, who joined Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach this season.

Schmidt echoed similar sentiments.

"If you look at the game again, (Costa Rica) didn't have that many chances so it's a bit frustrating - the result," he said. "I think we deserved more. It was a hard game to accept, but nothing will change even (if) we think about it."

Spain are currently top of group E with four points, with Japan second on three. Costa Rica also have three points but have a vastly inferior goal difference, while Germany are bottom with a point.

For Japan, the task is clear - beat Spain and they are through. A draw would mean they would have to count on Costa Rica holding the Germans.