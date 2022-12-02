Logo
In pictures: Japan's comeback victory over Spain at the World Cup

Japan came back from a goal down to beat Spain 2-1, taking them to the World Cup knockout stage.

Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka (second from left) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match against Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Dec 1, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Javier Soriano)

02 Dec 2022 09:02AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 09:09AM)
SINGAPORE: Japan secured their place in the knockout stage of the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday (Dec 1) after a stunning 2-1 comeback victory against Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Second-half goals from Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka gave the Samurai Blue the victory after they fell behind and ensured that they progressed as group winners.

Here is how the match unfolded:

Fireworks set off prior to the match between Japan and Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Dec 1, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace)
Japan pose for a team picture ahead of their match against Spain. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)
The Spanish team take a photo before their match against Japan. (Photo: AFP/Javier Soriano)
Japan form a team huddle prior to their match against Spain. (Photo: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace)
Japan supporters singing the Japanese national anthem. (Photo: AFP/Adrian Dennis)
Spain forward Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring the opening goal. (Photo: AFP/Jewel Samad)
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon fails to save a shot from Ritsu Doan as Japan mounted their comeback. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)
Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka scores his team's second goal. (Photo: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace)
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu reacts during his side's win over Spain. (Photo: AFP/Javier Soriano)
Spain coach Luis Enrique during the match against Japan. (Photo: AFP/Javier Soriano)
Spain midfielder Rodri fights for the ball with Japan forward Kaoru Mitoma. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)
Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and Spain defender Jordi Alba tussle for the ball. (Photo: AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat)
Japan players celebrate at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha after their side's World Cup victory against Spain. (Photo: AFP/Adrian Dennis)
Japan players celebrate at the Khalifa International Stadium after their side's World Cup victory against Spain. (Photo: AFP/Javier Soriano)
Japan supporters celebrate after their team beat Spain in the World Cup Group E match. (Photo: AFP/Adrian Dennis)
Japan supporters celebrate after their team beat Spain in the World Cup Group E match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Dec 1, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Adrian Dennis)
Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan with a Japanese flag wrapped around him after the match against Spain. (Photo: AFP/Jewel Samad)
Japan's Yuto Nagatomo (left) and Ritsu Doan celebrate with a Japanese flag at the end of their side's win over Spain. (Photo: AFP/Adrian Dennis)
Japan defender Maya Yoshida and his team mates celebrate with supporters at the end of their side's match against Spain. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)
Japan supporters pick up trash in the stands at the end of their side's World Cup Group E match against Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Dec 1, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

Source: CNA/AFP/kg

