In pictures: Japan's comeback victory over Spain at the World Cup
Japan came back from a goal down to beat Spain 2-1, taking them to the World Cup knockout stage.
SINGAPORE: Japan secured their place in the knockout stage of the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday (Dec 1) after a stunning 2-1 comeback victory against Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium.
Second-half goals from Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka gave the Samurai Blue the victory after they fell behind and ensured that they progressed as group winners.
Here is how the match unfolded: