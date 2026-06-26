Japan through to World Cup last 32 after 1-1 draw with Sweden

DALLAS: Japan held on to draw 1-1 with Sweden in their World Cup match on Thursday (Jun 25) to finish runners-up in Group F and book a meeting in the round of 32 with five-time champions Brazil after an Anthony Elanga strike cancelled out Daizen Maeda's opener.

Japan's Maeda broke the deadlock early in the second half following a cagey opening period when he timed a run perfectly into the box and finished from Ritsu Doan’s pinpoint pass.

Sweden responded minutes later after Elanga carried the ball before unleashing a long-range shot that beat Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Alexander Isak nearly found the winner for Sweden deep in second-half stoppage time, but Suzuki managed to tip his glancing header onto the crossbar.

Japan finished on five points behind group winners the Netherlands on seven points. Japan face Brazil in a round of 32 clash on Monday in Houston while Sweden move on with four points as one of the best third-place teams.