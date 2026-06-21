After Samurai Blue sweep aside Tunisia, Japan fans clean up Monterrey stadium

MONTERREY: Japanese fans celebrated their team's 4-0 victory over Tunisia in the 1,000th match in World Cup history on Saturday (Jun 20) by staying behind at Monterrey’s stadium to collect rubbish from the stands.

The practice, known in Japan as gomi hiroi, reflects an emphasis on taking responsibility for shared spaces.

Ken Okawa, 30, said he was happy to bring this tradition to his very first World Cup match as he stooped down to collect discarded cups and other garbage from the floor around his seat.

"We are guests in Mexico," he said. "I have been treated wonderfully, so this is my way of showing my appreciation."

The practice is instilled from a very young age in Japan, where schoolchildren are taught to clean up their own classrooms.