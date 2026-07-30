World Cup lifts MLS ticket sales and ratings, Garber says

July 29 : Major League Soccer ticket sales and television ratings have surged following the 2026 World Cup, with MLS Commissioner Don Garber declaring the tournament has provided the "rocket fuel" to grow the sport further in the United States.

Speaking to Reuters a little more than a week after the conclusion of the global tournament co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Garber said the league was already capitalising on an unprecedented wave of domestic fan engagement.

Ticket sales are up 62 per cent and television ratings for recent league matches have jumped between 40 per cent and 50 per cent, according to league figures.

"We didn't want it just to be a moment in time," Garber said of the tournament, which had been the league's "North Star" since hosting rights were awarded in 2018.

"We wanted it to be the rocket fuel that would drive the next generation of growth for our league and of the sport in the United States at all levels."

To capture the post-tournament momentum, MLS has launched a national marketing campaign titled, "Thanks world, we'll take it from here."

Garber noted the strategy focuses on integrating World Cup stars into MLS rosters, expanding community fan festivals, and collaborating with the U.S. Soccer Federation to capitalise on the sport's elevated profile.

DEVELOPING PLAYERS

While the U.S. were knocked out in the last 16, Garber expressed confidence in the team's trajectory. Responding to criticism of the national team's performance, Garber urged a long-term perspective on player development.

"We have to continue to be better at developing players and managing their pathway from the time they're under 10 until their time to be eligible for our senior national team," Garber said.

To support this, the commissioner said he is open to exploring new roster incentives with MLS club technical directors and U.S. Soccer to reward teams for prioritising domestic player development, though no specific rule changes have been finalised.

Garber also addressed the league's increasingly close relationship with Mexico's Liga MX. Many of the two leagues' best players will face off in the MLS All-Star Game later on Wednesday in Charlotte.

While ruling out any imminent merger between the two leagues, Garber described the partnership as stronger than ever.

"There was a time when we were coming together and it was sort of like we were dating, and now we're married," Garber said, adding that both leagues must continue to work closely to capture the post-World Cup momentum in North America.

Looking ahead, Garber pointed to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as the next major catalyst for the sport in the United States, expressing hope that the U.S. men's under-23 team can compete for a gold medal on home soil.

The long-serving commissioner confirmed that MLS is undergoing a "robust succession process."

Garber, whose contract runs through 2027, said he expects to remain in a leadership role through that period, with further details on the transition expected to be announced soon.