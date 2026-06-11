'An ideal stage': Los Angeles banking on past lessons as it prepares to be World Cup starting point

LOS ANGELES, California: As Los Angeles prepares to be a launchpad of this year’s World Cup, the celebratory mood that comes with every tournament has yet to fully sink in.

Days out from the US' opener with Paraguay on Friday (Jun 12), the main reminders of an impending World Cup are a couple of billboards on the freeway, pop-up stores and a smattering of people wearing jerseys on the streets.

But there are many plans in the works, said those who spoke to CNA, and the city is ready for the world's biggest football tournament.

Hundreds of thousands of people are set to descend on Los Angeles, with eight matches taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a city within LA County.

This is not the first time the World Cup has come to California. At the 1994 World Cup, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena hosted eight matches, including the tournament final, which drew almost 95,000 spectators.

That tournament is remembered fondly by many to this day, and it still holds the record for the highest average attendance at any World Cup.

Fast forward 32 years, and an expanded tournament returns stateside.

"UNMATCHED" CONCENTRATION OF EVENTS

CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 host committee Kathryn Schloessman told CNA how the city will serve as the "starting point" for fans from around the world to kick off their World Cup journey.

"Los Angeles is uniquely positioned to host the FIFA World Cup thanks to its world-class infrastructure investments, including the modernisation of LAX (Los Angeles International Airport), Metro expansion, and new sports and entertainment venues, combined with its global connectivity, diverse communities, and unmatched cultural experiences," she said.

"Combined with its diverse communities, passionate soccer culture, and international connectivity, Los Angeles provides an ideal stage to showcase the excitement and global spirit of the tournament."

This edition of the World Cup will be hosted in the US, Canada and Mexico.

She added that the region is entering an "unprecedented era of marquee sporting events", with the World Cup followed by the 2027 Super Bowl and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"This concentration of global events is unmatched by any other destination," said Ms Schloessman.