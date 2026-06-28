Messi scores again as Argentina head into World Cup last 32 on a high

ARLINGTON, Texas: Lionel Messi came off the bench to score his sixth goal of the tournament as Argentina warmed up for their World Cup knockout tie with Cape Verde by beating Jordan 3-1 on Saturday (Jun 27).

The ageless Messi tops the scoring charts in North America as the tournament heads into the last 32.

Cape Verde's players will be wondering how they can stop Messi when the debutants ranked 67 face the champions in Miami.

With qualification already in the bag, Messi started on the bench but came on after an hour in Texas to huge cheers to get his side's third with a free-kick.

Argentina finished emphatically top of Group J with maximum points after also beating Algeria 3-0 and defeating Austria 2-0, all those goals coming from Messi.

The holders and their 39-year-old talisman look formidable, albeit in one of the weaker groups.

"We played a very good group stage. We knew we had very tough opponents, that it wasn't going to be easy," said Giovani Lo Celso, who scored Argentina's first of the evening.

"It's a pity about the goal we conceded today, we would've liked to end with a clean sheet.

"Still, I think it was a very good group stage. Now the most important part begins.

"From now on, it's about turning the page and thinking about Cape Verde, who will be a very tough opponent."

FANS DEMAND MESSI

A much-changed Argentina scored in the first half through a Lo Celso free-kick and a penalty by Lautaro Martinez.

Mousa Al-Tamari pulled one back 10 minutes after half-time for Jordan, whose first World Cup was already over.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made nine changes, retaining only goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and forward Lautaro Martinez from the Austria win.

Jordan were already eliminated after defeats to Algeria and Austria, rendering the match inconsequential in terms of the tournament.