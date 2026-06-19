Mexico edge South Korea to win Group A, secure home last-32 tie

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: Mexico booked their place in the World Cup knockout stage as Group A winners and secured home advantage for the round of 32 after Luis Romo's second-half strike earned the tournament co-hosts a 1-0 win over South Korea on Thursday (Jun 18).

The victory moved Javier Aguirre's side onto six points from two matches and ensured their first knockout game would be played in Mexico City on Jun 30, while maintaining their perfect start to the tournament.

Romo broke the deadlock three minutes after the restart, capitalising on a costly mistake by goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu. The South Korea keeper spilled a cross after colliding with a teammate, allowing the Mexico midfielder a simple finish into an unguarded net from the centre of the box.

"It was a very close game; we didn't give up a single centimetre and fought for every ball as if it were our last," Aguirre told Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca.

"It was a game where whoever made a mistake would lose, and it was them... It was a game to forget, but the result is one to remember."

The goal transformed the mood inside Guadalajara Stadium after an uninspiring first half that ended with sections of the home crowd booing the hosts off the pitch.

Mexico had started brightly but struggled to turn early possession into clear chances, with South Korea growing into the game.

Captain Edson Alvarez, deployed in central defence after Cesar Montes' suspension, produced a spectacular overhead clearance off the goal line to deny Son Heung-min, although the South Korea captain was later flagged offside.

The Asian side finished the half stronger, controlling possession and unsettling a Mexico side that looked increasingly frustrated as the interval approached.