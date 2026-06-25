Morocco earn comeback win over Haiti to reach World Cup last 32 as group runners-up

ATLANTA: Morocco confirmed their progress to the World Cup last 32 but twice had to come from behind to get the better of plucky Haiti 4-2 in an action-packed game on Wednesday, and fell short of topping Brazil in the Group C standings.

Morocco finished level on seven points with the five-time world champions, who beat Scotland 3-0, but are runners-up on goal difference and will play the Group F winners, Japan, the Netherlands or Sweden, on Monday in the first knockout round.

Haiti, the first side eliminated from the 48-team tournament after losing their second group game, went ahead early, but African Footballer of the Year Achraf Hakimi equalised in the 39th minute.

Wilson Isidor’s thunderbolt restored Haiti’s lead in the 43rd minute, but matters were soon level again as Ismael Saibari scored his third goal in as many World Cup appearances.

It took until the 78th minute for Morocco to go ahead when substitute Soufiane Rahimi thrashed home from close range after Haiti failed to clear a corner, and 20-year-old Gessime Yassine made it 4-2 in the last minute.

Haiti had only pride to play for but made Morocco work for their victory, and despite losing all three games at the tournament - their first in 52 years - will depart with their reputation enhanced.