World Cup odds stacked against Tonga despite All Black recruits

MELBOURNE : Tonga have never made it out of the group phase at the World Cup and appear set to continue that record in France despite boosting their ranks with a slew of former New Zealand internationals.

Tonga were the big winners from a World Rugby decision two years ago that made it easier for players to switch allegiance.

That allowed long-serving coach Toutai Kefu to welcome outside back Charles Piutau and centre Malakai Fekitoa among five former All Blacks in his World Cup squad.

He had hoped to have two Wallabies in the mix, but fullback Israel Folau was ruled out by injury, leaving lock Adam Coleman the only capped Australian.

The influx of test players has not quite proved the panacea Kefu was hoping for when he declared in June that his squad would probably be Tonga's best ever at a World Cup.

They finished last in the recent Pacific Nations Cup, failing to win a game against winners Fiji, Samoa and Japan, a year after also coming last in the 2022 tournament.

Tonga have had their share of tough draws at World Cups, and may have felt the rugby gods were against them when they landed in France's "pool of death" with defending champions South Africa, world number one Ireland, Scotland and Romania.

They head into the tournament with winning form at least, albeit in back-to-back matches against Canada, who failed to qualify.

Another minor positive is that the Tongans have plenty of time to work on their game and assess the landscape as rivals head into battle well before their Pool B opener against Ireland in Nantes on Sept. 16.

Kefu and his staff see the Ireland clash as pivotal to their faint quarter-finals hopes.

"We’re in a tough pool, but we’ll throw all our eggs in one basket and aim up against Ireland," he said in June.

"We can't play footy with them; they'll beat us every day of the week.

"So we need to come up with a bit of a plan and I think we've got one ... it’s going to be good."

Fast starts have not been Tonga's forte at recent World Cups where their best rugby arrived too late.

Arguably their finest World Cup saw them beat Japan and upset eventual finalists France 19-14 at the 2011 tournament in New Zealand but only after a deflating loss to Canada.

Tonga finished strongly four years ago in Japan, pushing France in a 23-21 defeat before bowing out victorious against the United States, their sole win from one of the tournament's toughest pools.

For all of Tonga's challenges, the nation's ability to keep fronting up at World Cups remains a marvel of the game, and a magical upset may not be beyond the 'Ikale Tahi'.

They will hope the magic can come earlier in France, though, to throw a scare through the pool's rugby superpowers even if the quarter-finals appear beyond the Pacific islanders.