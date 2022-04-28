Logo
World Cup, Olympic champion Lloyd new minority owner of NWSL's Gotham FC
FILE PHOTO: Oct 31, 2021; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; NJ/NY Gotham FC forward Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates her goal against the Racing Louisville FC during the second half during a National Women's Soccer League match at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

28 Apr 2022 04:45AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 04:58AM)
NEW YORK: Twice World Cup and Olympic champion Carli Lloyd is rejoining her former National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Gotham FC as a minority owner, the American said on Wednesday.

One of the most prolific performers for the national team, the New Jersey native played three seasons with the NWSL club until her retirement in 2021.

"As my home club, Gotham FC has always been close to my heart," Lloyd said in a written statement. "It’s an honor to begin this new chapter of my soccer career surrounded by people who are committed to making this the best club and league in the world."

A team spokesman said that while the franchise would not disclose any figures related to the deal, it was a significant investment.

"When Carli retired last season, we always envisioned her remaining a part of Gotham FC and we are thrilled to make that vision a reality," majority owner Tammy Murphy said in a statement.

"Her unique perspective as a former player and world champion will be a tremendous asset."

She is the latest in a series of current and retired sports stars to invest in the top-flight U.S. women's soccer league.

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka purchased a stake in the North Carolina Courage last year, while 23-times major winner Serena Williams and Olympic and World Cup winner Mia Hamm form part of the ownership group for new franchise Angel City FC.

Source: Reuters

