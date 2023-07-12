World Cup organisers welcome Viagogo fine for unauthorised ticket sales

France's rugby World Cup organising committee welcomed the Paris Court of Justice's decision to punish Viagogo for the unauthorised sale of tournament tickets online, with the ticket reseller ordered to pay €400,000 (US$445,000) in fines.

The dispute was related to Viagogo's online sale of tickets, without authorisation, for the World Cup from Sep 8-Oct 28. The committee said the only authorised online sale of tournament tickets was via its official website.

"The Court recognises that France 2023 has the sole responsibility of organising the Rugby World Cup 2023, including its ticketing sales," World Cup organisers said in a statement.

"The Court concludes that the offer to sell tickets to attend Rugby World Cup 2023 on the VIAGOGO website constitutes a worldwide infringement of this monopoly and on France 2023's image.

"The Court points out that the ticketing process by France 2023 is intended to 'protect fans of rugby union (...) from the increased cost of tickets resulting from their resale' and to 'ensure the security of the event, in particular by controlling the identity of spectators'."

Viagogo has been ordered to pay organisers 300,000 euros in "damages for infringement of France 2023's operating monopoly and damage to its image".

A further 100,000 euros was set as a penalty payment for each day in delaying to stop offering tickets after the company were notified of the decision. They were also asked to pay €75,000 in legal costs.

"With less than two months to go before the tournament, this decision will help to combat the illegal resale of tickets on the VIAGOGO website and sends out a strong signal to any other potential offenders," Julien Collette, CEO of France 2023, said.

"Never before has there been such a heavy sentence. As part of our rights protection programme, it illustrates France 2023's determination to fight firmly and effectively against any illicit sale of tournament tickets."