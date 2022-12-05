Logo
National Library Building to host free screenings of World Cup final, third-place playoff
National Library Building to host free screenings of World Cup final, third-place playoff

Football fans can catch both matches on a 300-inch screen on Dec 17 and Dec 18.

National Library Building to host free screenings of World Cup final, third-place playoff

Fireworks go off around a replica of the World Cup trophy at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Nov 28, 2022. (File photo: AFP/Issouf Sanogo)

05 Dec 2022 04:53PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2022 05:01PM)
SINGAPORE: The Plaza on level one of the National Library Building will be converted into a "football pitch" later this month with space for up to 500 people to watch the final and third-place playoff of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The "pitch" will be created with green cushioned vinyl flooring, and fans will be able to catch the matches for free on a 300-inch screen on Dec 17 and Dec 18, the National Library Board (NLB) said on Monday (Dec 5).  

Fans will be able to set up their own picnic mats or beach chairs at the site, and can choose from halal and non-halal food and beverage options. Halal options will be provided by Hanis, and non-halal options by Harry's.

The screening area will open at 8pm ahead of the two matches, which both kick off at 11pm Singapore time. 

Prior to kick-off, fans can watch a video on the history of football produced using materials from NLB's collection and featuring the recently published book Roar: Football Legends of Singapore, which celebrates 100 years of local football history.

Fans can also participate in football trivia quizzes, with NLB memorabilia up for grabs.

The National Library Building is located at 100 Victoria Street.

Catch free highlights and moments from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup.
Source: CNA/kg(zl)

football World Cup 2022 NLB

