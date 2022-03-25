Italy humiliated by North Macedonia and miss second successive World Cup

PALERMO, Italy: Italy will miss their second World Cup in a row after slumping to a shock 1-0 playoff semi-final defeat to North Macedonia on Thursday (Mar 24).

Aleksandar Trajkovski's low drive in the second minute of stoppage time stunned the European champions in Palermo and set up a qualifying final with Portugal in Porto next Tuesday for a chance to be in Qatar in November.

Roberto Mancini's side were loudly booed off after a defeat which means that Italy will have to wait until at least 2026 to see its national team at a World Cup.

By then it will have been 12 years since the Azzurri's last participation in the world's biggest football tournament after they failed to qualify for the 2018 edition, also crashing out in the playoffs on that occasion.

"It's hard to explain, it's such a huge disappointment," Giorgio Chiellini said to RAI.

"We played well but we just failed to score the goal. We've made mistakes since September and we've paid for them. We're distraught."