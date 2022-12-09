Mediacorp teams up with Singapore Expo for live screenings of World Cup matches

SINGAPORE: As the 2022 FIFA World Cup action heats up in Qatar, football fans will have a new option to catch the final matches of the tournament thanks to a partnership between Mediacorp and Singapore Expo.

From Friday (Dec 9) until Dec 18, four matches will be screened as part of the tie-up at Space Fest @ Expo, Singapore's largest space-themed festival.

The matches are: The quarter-final between Croatia and Brazil on Friday, the quarter-final between Morocco and Portugal on Saturday, the third-place playoff on Dec 17 and the final on Dec 18.

All four matches kick off at 11pm.

The screenings will be held at the Satellite Station of the festival area, which is located outside Singapore Expo Hall 4.

On until Dec 30, Space Fest @ Expo brings together space-themed activities, retail and food pop-ups.