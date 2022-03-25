Quaison fires Sweden to extra-time World Cup playoff win over Czechs

STOCKHOLM: Sweden substitute Robin Quaison struck in the second half of extra time to secure a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic and set up a clash away to Poland next Tuesday (Mar 29) with a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar up for grabs.

The Czechs had an early goal ruled out for a foul, and the Swedes had the lion's share of possession for most of the playoff semi-final, but the two sides struggled to break each other down in a game full of tough tackling and wayward passing.

Alexander Isak almost opened the scoring early with a deft volley from a corner that flew just wide, and winger Emil Forsberg had a shot deflected past the post just before half-time as Sweden tried to take the game to the Czechs.

The attacking trio of Forsberg, Isak and Dejan Kulusevski caused the injury-hit Czechs all manner of problems, but with the Swedes missing both of their first-choice full backs, they often struggled to get the ball to their forwards out wide.

The visitors had some dangerous moments of their own, with Tomas Soucek flashing a header just wide on the hour and Jan Kuchta wasting a decent chance by curling a shot past the left post when he should at least have forced a save by Robin Olsen.

Sweden substitute Mattias Svanberg went closest for the Swedes in normal time, but his header from Forsberg's corner was aimed straight at visiting goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.