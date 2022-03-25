Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Quaison fires Sweden to extra-time World Cup playoff win over Czechs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Quaison fires Sweden to extra-time World Cup playoff win over Czechs

Quaison fires Sweden to extra-time World Cup playoff win over Czechs

Sweden's Mattias Svanberg in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Mar 24, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Jonas Ekstromer, TT News Agency)

25 Mar 2022 06:49AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 07:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM: Sweden substitute Robin Quaison struck in the second half of extra time to secure a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic and set up a clash away to Poland next Tuesday (Mar 29) with a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar up for grabs.

The Czechs had an early goal ruled out for a foul, and the Swedes had the lion's share of possession for most of the playoff semi-final, but the two sides struggled to break each other down in a game full of tough tackling and wayward passing.

Alexander Isak almost opened the scoring early with a deft volley from a corner that flew just wide, and winger Emil Forsberg had a shot deflected past the post just before half-time as Sweden tried to take the game to the Czechs.

The attacking trio of Forsberg, Isak and Dejan Kulusevski caused the injury-hit Czechs all manner of problems, but with the Swedes missing both of their first-choice full backs, they often struggled to get the ball to their forwards out wide.

The visitors had some dangerous moments of their own, with Tomas Soucek flashing a header just wide on the hour and Jan Kuchta wasting a decent chance by curling a shot past the left post when he should at least have forced a save by Robin Olsen.

Sweden substitute Mattias Svanberg went closest for the Swedes in normal time, but his header from Forsberg's corner was aimed straight at visiting goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

Related:

The game finished scoreless after 90 minutes and appeared to be heading for penalties when Quaison danced through the defence before exchanging passes with Isak and slotting the ball into the net to send the home fans in the 48,628 crowd into ecstasy.

There was still time for 19-year-old Anthony Elanga to win his first cap, and the young winger did his bit, holding up the ball and showing flashes of his electric pace as the Swedes ran down the clock.

"I'm just glad we scored a goal, I'm very happy right now," Sweden captain Victor Lindelof said. "We still managed to create some chances and it felt like we were stronger than them.

"The first half was okay, I don't think we were prepared for their duels and the way they played, but in the second we came out a better team and played better football," he added.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

football World Cup Sweden Czech Republic

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us