Son included in South Korea's squad for World Cup
Son included in South Korea's squad for World Cup

South Korea's Son Heung-Min celebrates a goal against Paraguay on Jun 10, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

12 Nov 2022 12:25PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2022 12:50PM)
Son Heung-min has been included in South Korea's 26-man squad for this month's World Cup finals in Qatar despite suffering a fractured eye socket playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League earlier this month.

Head coach Paulo Bento included Son in his squad after the 30-year-old declared himself fit to feature for the Koreans, who will be making their 10th consecutive appearance at the World Cup finals.

Bento's team will begin their World Cup campaign against Uruguay in Group H on Nov 24 before facing Ghana on Nov 28 and Portugal on Dec 2.

Squad: Kim Seung-gyu, Jo Hyeon-woo, Song Bum-keun, Kim Min-jae, Kim Jin-su, Hong Chul, Kim Moon-hwan, Yoon Jong-gyu, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Tae-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Cho Yu-min, Jung Woo-young, Na Sang-ho, Paik Seung-ho, Son Jun-ho, Song Min-kyu, Kwon Chang-hoon, Son Heung-min, Lee Jae-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang In-beom, Jeong Woo-yeong, Lee Kang-in, Hwang Ui-jo, Cho Gue-sung

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters/zl

