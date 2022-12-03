'Fighting for their life': South Korean fans enjoy Portugal victory, progression to World Cup knockout stage

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: All throughout his team's 2-1 upset of Portugal on Friday (Dec 2), South Korean fan Kim Jin-soo kept a close eye on his mobile phone.

Because not only did South Korea need a win to stand any chance of progressing to the World Cup knockout stage, they also needed the result from the Uruguay and Ghana match to go in their favour.

After Kim Young-gwon had cancelled out an early opener from Portugal's Ricardo Horta, South Korea pressed for a winner.

"I was hoping that we would score a second and win the game," Mr Kim told CNA.

And his team did just that, as substitute Hwang Hee-chan slid home in stoppage time.

"Portugal already went through. Maybe they would not be fighting. (South) Korea was fighting for their life, and a lot of Korean fans, we kept supporting them, giving them energy," said South Korean fan Grace Kim.