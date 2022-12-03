Comeback kings, surprise packages and injury-hit favourites: Teams to watch in World Cup round of 16

DOHA: After a group stage which has seen countless upsets, lots of drama and some sensational footballing action, the World Cup moves into the round of 16 on Saturday (Dec 3).

While some heavyweights remain in the running to lift the trophy, other teams which had been tipped for success have been sent packing, with Germany, Belgium and Denmark on early flights home.

Here are four teams to watch out for in the round of 16:

MOROCCO

One of the two African sides which progressed past the group stages, the Atlas Lions have equalled their best-ever finish at the tournament (round of 16 at the 1986 World Cup).

What is more impressive is the manner in which they have done so.

In a group with the likes of Croatia and Belgium, Morocco kept two clean sheets against both of these fancied opponents and topped Group F.