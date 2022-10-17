Logo
World Cup Qatar ticket sales near 3 million, says Infantino
Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview - Doha, Qatar - Oct 14, 2022. FIFA World Cup 2022 branding is seen at Hamad International Airport. (File photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

17 Oct 2022 09:48PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 10:06PM)
DOHA: Ticket sales for the soccer World Cup are approaching the three million mark ahead of the tournament kicking off in Qatar on Nov 20, FIFA's president Gianni Infantino and event organisers said on Monday (Oct 17).

The top three purchasing countries of the 2.89 million tickets sold to date are Qatar, the United States and Saudi Arabia, World Cup chief operating officer Colin Smith told a news conference in Doha.

Infantino, addressing the conference in a recorded video, said 240,000 hospitality packages had been sold for the month-long tournament, the first to be held in a Middle Eastern country.

Source: Reuters/fh

