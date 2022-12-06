World Cup quarter-finals 2022: which teams have qualified?

The World Cup knockout phase heads towards quarter-finals kicking off on Friday in Qatar. Below are the teams who have so far advanced into the last eight.

ARGENTINA

Argentina beat off a frenzied Australia fightback to win 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals, where they will face the Netherlands on Friday.

Captain Lionel Messi, who has said he intends to retire from the national team after the tournament, scored his first goal in a World Cup knockout round in his 1,000th match to beat Diego Maradona's tally of eight World Cup goals.

La Seleccion won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986, and reached the final on three more occasions, most recently in 2014 when they lost against Germany.

Group performance:

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Argentina 2-0 Mexico

Poland 0-2 Argentina

Round of 16:

Argentina 2-1 Australia

CROATIA

Goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic saved three spot-kicks as Croatia beat Japan 3-1 in a penalty shootout after an enthralling 120-minute contest finished deadlocked at 1-1.

The Croats go on to play the first match of the quarter-finals on Friday against Brazil or South Korea.

This is the sixth World Cup for Croatia, who reached the final in 2018 in a losing effort against France.

Group performance:

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

Croatia 4-1 Canada

Croatia 0-0 Belgium

Round of 16:

Croatia 1-1 Japan (3-1 on penalties)

ENGLAND

England secured a spot in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over African champions Senegal, in another emphatic victory after blowouts against Wales and Iran in the group stage.

The Three Lions are set to meet reigning champions France on Saturday.

England won the World Cup only once in 1966, and ended fourth overall in 2018.

Group performance:

England 6-2 Iran

England 0-0 United States

Wales 0-3 England

Round of 16:

England 3-0 Senegal

FRANCE

One of the favourites to win the tournament, France delivered on expectations and beat Poland 3-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Led by Olivier Giroud - who surpassed Thierry Henry as the best scorer for the national side at 52 international goals - and current tournament top marksman Kylian Mbappe, Les Blues will meet Gareth Southgate's England on Saturday.

France won the World Cup in 1998 and 2018.

Group performance:

France 4-1 Australia

France 2-1 Denmark

Tunisia 1-0 France

Round of 16:

France 3-1 Poland

NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands advanced to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over the United States on Saturday, and will face Messi's Argentina on Friday.

The Dutch - unbeaten in 19 games after their elimination at Euro 2020 - have been the runners up at three World Cups in 1974, 1978 and 2010.

This year marks their return to the international stage after failing to qualify in 2018.

Group performance:

Senegal 0-2 Netherlands

Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador

Netherlands 2-0 Qatar

Round of 16:

Netherlands 3-1 United States

