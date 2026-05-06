Malaysia's RTM, Unifi TV to broadcast World Cup: Reports

SINGAPORE: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Unifi TV will broadcast the upcoming 2026 World Cup in Malaysia, Malaysian media reported on Wednesday (May 6).

Malaysia's Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that Unifi TV will broadcast all 104 matches at the tournament, while RTM, the country's national broadcaster, will air the majority of the matches live or delayed, according to the reports.

Mr Fahmi said that the Malaysian government allocated RM24 million (US$6.7 million) to secure broadcasting rights for the tournament, and that several broadcast sponsors had been identified and were being finalised.

"The government is committed to ensuring all Malaysians can enjoy the 2026 FIFA World Cup in an inclusive, legitimate and comprehensive manner," The New Straits Times quoted him as saying at a weekly media briefing.

"To achieve this, the government has decided to collaborate with the private sector to ensure high-quality broadcasting and wide reach."

Mr Fahmi said that public screenings of matches would also be organised to boost fan engagement.

The minister also urged all relevant parties to comply with anti-piracy regulations for content related to the tournament.

"All parties are urged to act responsibly, and enforcement actions will continue to be strengthened against any violations," he said.