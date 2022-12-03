South Korea qualify for World Cup knockout stage after coming from behind to beat Portugal

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: It didn’t matter if it was a screamer, a header, or even a tap-in.

All South Korea needed was one goal to seal their spot in the World Cup round of 16.

With hope flagging and players fading, Paulo Bento's side snatched a dramatic winner in stoppage time to edge fancied Portugal 2-1.

A sensational run from Son Heung-min saw him play in substitute Hwang Hee-chan, who cooly slotted home, sending South Korean fans into a frenzy.

In a game played simultaneously with their fixture with Portugal, Uruguay ran out 2-0 victors over Ghana.

This meant that South Korea only needed a one-goal victory to put them level on points and goal difference with Uruguay, and progress by having scored more.

The announcement of the starting line-ups before the game began saw the loudest roars reserved for the 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo. The widespread adulation extended through the stands with eyeballs and phones glued to the former Manchester United man’s every move.

But it was a current Red Devils player who helped put Portugal ahead with just 5 minutes played. A rampaging Diego Dalot burst forward, cut inside his man and squared the ball for Ricardo Horta to curl home.

Despite going behind, South Korea looked positive. They had the ball in the back of the net in the 16th minute, but Kim Jin-su was judged to have been offside when he tapped the ball in.

Their dominance eventually paid off as Kim Young-gwon bundled home off a corner after poor Portuguese defending.

The goal roused Fernando Santos’ Portugal from their slumber, as a dangerous drive from the impressive Dalot was pushed away in the 34th minute.

Ronaldo then spurned a glorious chance to equalise after a Vitinha shot was pushed away by Kim Sueng-gyu, only for the Portuguese skipper to head wide.

This year's World Cup had started so promisingly for South Korea. They gained a creditable point in their opening game against Uruguay, who are ranked 14th in the world and were semi-finalists in 2010 and quarter-finalists in 2018.

But Bento's men crumbled against Ghana, losing the game and their composure as their opponents ran out 3-2 winners.

The second half started with the same frenetic energy as the first 45 minutes, with Son and Ronaldo both coming close.

But Ronaldo’s night ended in the 64th minute as he was replaced by Andre Silva.

Minutes later, South Korea appealed in vain for a penalty as a Son shot was blocked by a Portuguese player, but all they ended up with was a corner instead.

Then came Hwang’s historic moment, as South Korean fans screamed in utter glee.

After a nail biting wait, huge roars confirmed South Korea's progression, as Uruguay had failed to score one more goal needed to take them through.

South Korea had done the impossible, and will live to see another day.