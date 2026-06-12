South Korea snatch 2-1 win over Czech Republic in World Cup opener

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: South Korea rallied from a goal down to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 and make a winning start to their World Cup Group A campaign, much to the delight of their fans and the sizeable local Mexican support they enjoyed in a festive Guadalajara on Thursday (Jun 11).

The Koreans joined Mexico on three points at the top of the pool after the co-hosts defeated nine-man South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener in Mexico City.

Ladislav Krejci put the Czechs ahead with a fine header as the European side dominated in the air, but Hwang In-beom equalised shortly afterwards and turned provider for substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu’s winner.