Ten-man Paraguay eliminate Türkiye from World Cup with never-say-die 1-0 win

SANTA CLARA, California: Ten-man Paraguay scored the fastest goal of the World Cup so far to beat a hapless Türkiye 1-0 in a dramatic Group D match on Friday (Jun 19), breathing life into their campaign and condemning their opponents to a miserable early exit.

Fired up after their humiliating 4-1 opening match defeat by the United States, Paraguay went ahead 64 seconds in when Matias Galarza rifled in a long-range shot, then clung on for the entire game against a tide of Turkish attacks.

Spurred on to the sound of beating drums in the San Francisco Bay Area, Paraguay defended resolutely to withstand the Turkish onslaught and played the second half with 10 men, after Miguel Almiron was sent off for remarks made to Mert Muldur with his hand covering his mouth.

The win by the South Americans means the United States were confirmed as Group D winners after their earlier 2-0 victory over Australia in Seattle.

Türkiye dominated the match, with 79 per cent possession at one point, but they paid the heaviest of prices for their atrocious finishing, logging 32 attempts but no goals in almost a carbon copy of their high-shooting opening match loss to Australia.

Türkiye were inventive and always threatening but fell apart in front of goal, with a slew of chances for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz and Real Madrid's Arda Guler, but Paraguay defended solidly and looked dangerous on the break in their few chances.