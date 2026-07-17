World Cup trophy to arrive in style in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk

NEW YORK, July 16 : The World Cup trophy will be transported to the New York-New Jersey stadium in a bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk, with the French luxury fashion house once again entrusted with designing the carry case for the most coveted prize in soccer.

The trunk features a golden V for "Victory" - and "Vuitton" - across the front, with the brand's recognisable monogram pattern and gold-plated brass corner protectors.

The interior is lined with beige leather and features a patch commemorating the partnership between Louis Vuitton and FIFA.

It is the fifth successive occasion in which the French company has designed a trunk for the trophy, following those used at the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

"For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport's power to inspire and bring people together," Louis Vuitton CEO and Chairman Pietro Beccari said in a statement.

Luxury brands have long staked out their territory in professional sport, with Tiffany & Co. crafting the prize awarded to the Super Bowl champion - now known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy - since the first edition in 1967.

Louis Vuitton also crafts bespoke luxury trophy trunks for major Grand Prix circuits under a 10-year deal with Formula 1.

But there is only one trophy for the quadrennial global showpiece - the prize typically resides at the FIFA Museum in Zurich - making the chance to design its bespoke luggage a particular honour.