Vargas, Manzambi strike as Switzerland top group with 2-1 victory over Canada

VANCOUVER: Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi scored second-half goals for Switzerland as they beat Canada 2-1 on Wednesday (Jun 24) to qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup as Group B winners, with the tournament co-hosts also progressing as runners-up.

Switzerland, who finished the group stage on seven points, will remain in Vancouver for their last-32 tie, while Canada, who would have won the group with a draw, ended three points behind them and will head to Los Angeles for their next game.

The two sides managed to create a total of three attempts on goal in an uneventful first half only notable for two yellow cards handed out to Swiss captain Granit Xhaka and Canada striker Cyle Larin after the pair clashed over a quick free kick for Switzerland.

In the other Group B match, Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their World Cup dreams alive and ended Qatar's in a 3-1 victory in Seattle.

Although there was little quality on display from either side in a subdued first half, the Swiss came out firing after the break. Just a minute into the second period, 20-year-old attacker Manzambi shifted the ball to Vargas, who had plenty of space to set himself before coolly finishing at the near post.