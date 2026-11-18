BARCELONA, Nov 18 : Former Manchester United and Chelsea playmaker Juan Mata announced his retirement at the age of 38 on Wednesday, after a storied international and club career.

Mata lifted the World Cup with Spain in South Africa in 2010 and scored in the final at Euro 2012 two years later.

Finishing with 41 international appearances and 10 goals, Mata was part of Spain's most successful era in international football.

"Sometimes, to love is to let go... Thank you, football," Mata captioned a video on his Instagram.

The midfielder stood out for his deft touch and technical ability. He also co-launched the charity Common Goal in 2017, an initiative that encourages footballers to pledge one percent of their income to fund community projects and drive social change.

Beginning his career in Real Madrid's youth system, Mata burst onto the scene at Valencia before moving to Chelsea in 2011, where he won the Champions League in his first season.

Three years later Mata joined Manchester United, winning the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Leaving in 2022, Mata won league titles in Turkey with Galatasaray and Japan with Vissel Kobe before finishing his career in Australia.

Mata left Melbourne Victory in September following a final season which produced five goals and 12 assists in his 25 appearances.