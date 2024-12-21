World Cup-winning England international Eastham dies aged 88

George Eastham, a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died at 88, his former club Stoke City said on Friday.

Son of England international George Senior, midfielder and inside forward Eastham played for Newcastle United, Arsenal and Stoke City in the English top-flight league in a professional career spanning two decades, and earned 19 international caps.

Known for his lethal left foot and creativity, Eastham is a legend at Stoke, famously scoring the winner in the 1972 League Cup final, helping the club win their first major trophy in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

Eastham made 194 league appearances for Stoke over eight seasons, and went on to manage the club between 1977-78.

The Blackpool-born player is also remembered for his crusade against the old 'retain and transfer' system which allowed a club to keep a player's registration as a means to force them to stay.

When Eastham's contract with Newcastle expired in 1959, he went on a strike for eight months to force the club to let him join Arsenal.

Eastham also moved the High Court against the 'retain and transfer' system, where a judge found it to be unreasonable, leading to major reforms in the British transfer market and the establishment of a tribunal to deal with disputes.

He received the award of an 'Officer of the Order of the British Empire' (OBE) in 1973 for his services to football.

Stoke players will wear a black band as a mark of respect for Eastham when they visit Sheffield Wednesday for a Championship game on Saturday, the club said in a statement.

"The Stoke City Football Club family is immensely saddened by the passing of club legend George Eastham... our thoughts are with George’s family and friends at this difficult time," the statement added.

The club will also pay tribute to Eastham at the home game against Leeds United on Boxing Day.