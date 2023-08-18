World hurdles champion Amusan's doping suspension lifted

Tobi Amusan, world record holder in the women's 100 metres hurdles, has had her provisional doping suspension lifted with immediate effect, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday (Aug 17).

A majority decision by a Disciplinary Tribunal panel concluded that the Nigerian athlete had not violated any anti-doping rules.

The AIU provisionally suspended Amusan last month due to "whereabouts failures" to complete three drug tests within a 12-month period.

Under World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, the applicable sanction for three whereabouts failures is two years' ineligibility.

The 26-year-old Amusan became the first Nigerian world champion and world record holder in an athletics event with her 2022 victory in Eugene, Oregon where she ran a time of 12.12 seconds.