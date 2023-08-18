Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

World hurdles champion Amusan's doping suspension lifted
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

World hurdles champion Amusan's doping suspension lifted

World hurdles champion Amusan's doping suspension lifted

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - Silesia - Silesian Stadium, Silesia, Poland - July 16, 2023 Nigeria's Tobi Amusan in action during the women's 100m Hurdles final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

18 Aug 2023 04:49AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2023 05:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tobi Amusan, world record holder in the women's 100 metres hurdles, has had her provisional doping suspension lifted with immediate effect, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday (Aug 17).

A majority decision by a Disciplinary Tribunal panel concluded that the Nigerian athlete had not violated any anti-doping rules.

The AIU provisionally suspended Amusan last month due to "whereabouts failures" to complete three drug tests within a 12-month period.

Under World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, the applicable sanction for three whereabouts failures is two years' ineligibility.

The 26-year-old Amusan became the first Nigerian world champion and world record holder in an athletics event with her 2022 victory in Eugene, Oregon where she ran a time of 12.12 seconds.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

athletics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.