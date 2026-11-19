Nov 19 : Kenya's world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been banned for three years for the use of blood booster EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday, adding that she had admitted to breaching anti-doping rules.

It is the latest in a long list of doping-related suspensions among Kenyan athletes, more than 140 of whom have faced sanctions since the AIU was set up in 2017. Kenya is set to host athletics' world championships in Nairobi in 2029.

The breaches related to the "presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in an athlete's sample" and the "use or attempted use by an athlete of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method", the AIU said.

Jepchirchir received a provisional suspension last month after testing positive for the banned substance EPO (erythropoietin), which boosts production of red blood cells, in a sample taken before her Sydney Marathon victory in August.

The AIU said the sample returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) on September 17.

"In an interview on that same date, the athlete denied using EPO and said she had no knowledge of how the AAF had occurred," the AIU added.

"Despite her explanations in the interview, the former world record-holder in the half-marathon subsequently signed an admission of anti-doping rule violations and acceptance of consequences form," it added.

In the form, she accepted disqualification of all her competitive results since 17 July 2026, including her victory in the Sydney Marathon, it said.

One of the most decorated women in the sport, the 33-year-old won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and claimed major marathon victories in New York (2021), Boston (2022), London (2024) and Sydney (2026).

On Thursday, Sydney marathon authorities said Irine Cheptai would be crowned the 2026 women's champion after Jepchirchir's disqualification.

Jepchirchir had dominated the Sydney race, pulling clear of the field to finish in 2:18:31, more than three minutes ahead of compatriot Cheptai.

Alongside the suspension for Jepchirchir, the AIU also announced bans of three and six years respectively for Kenyan distance runners Veronica Loleo and Ronald Korir.

'LONG WAY TO GO' IN FIGHT AGAINST KENYAN DOPING

Last year, Kenya's women's marathon world record holder Ruth Chepngetich was banned for three years after admitting anti-doping rule violations involving hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), a prohibited diuretic, though her world record of 2:09:56 stayed on the books because it was set before her positive test.

"The Kenyan authorities have made a lot of progress in the fight against doping in the last five years, but these cases highlight that there is still a long way to go," AIU chief executive Brett Clothier said in a statement.

"The Kenyan government is aware of the current situation and has committed to further strengthen the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and take action to address the criminal networks that facilitate doping within the country.

"We will discuss the details behind these commitments with the Kenyan government in the coming months."