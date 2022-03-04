Logo
World No. 1 Barty withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami Open
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 29, 2022 Australia's Ashleigh Barty during the press conference after winning the final against Danielle Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Morgan Sette

04 Mar 2022 07:55AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 07:55AM)
LOS ANGELES : World number one Ash Barty on Thursday withdrew from the Indian Wells and the Miami Open tennis tournaments, saying her body has not recovered after her January triumph at the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old Australian has struggled with shoulder, back and foot injuries during her career, in which she has won three different Grand Slam events.

"Unfortunately, my body has not recovered the way I'd hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami," she wrote in a message on Twitter.

"I don't believe I am at the level necessary to win these events and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments," she said.

"I love these events and am sad not to be there competing but getting my body right must be my focus."

Barty's opponent in the Australian Open final, top-ranked American Danielle Collins, also withdrew from Indian Wells on Thursday, citing a "continuing injury".

The Indian Wells main draw begins next week with the Miami Open following at the end of the month.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

